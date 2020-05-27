Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference on coronavirus in Amarillo at 2 p.m.

Roughly three weeks after state and federal teams descended on the Panhandle to address the explosion of new coronavirus cases tied to local meatpacking plants, Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update from the region. Local officials and leaders are expected to join Abbott in Amarillo for the update.

The state recorded more than 700 new cases of coronavirus on May 16 after targeted testing at meatpacking plants in the area. The state's "surge response teams," which include health officials, emergency response workers and the National Guard, aimed to provide more personal protective equipment and testing supplies, and they worked with local officials to put in place additional standards to contain the outbreak.

Watch Wednesday's news conference live starting at 2 p.m. Central time, courtesy of KXAS-TV.