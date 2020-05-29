President Donald Trump to visit Dallas as he resumes in-person campaign fundraisers

President Donald Trump smiles during a campaign rally in Dallas on Oct. 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump is making a stop in Texas next month as he resumes in-person fundraisers for his reelection campaign.

Trump is set to attend a high-dollar fundraiser June 11 at a private home in Dallas, according to his campaign. About 25 attendees are expected, and admission is $580,600 per couple.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging — especially in Dallas, an early hotspot in Texas — there will be several precautions for the fundraiser. The site will be "professionally cleaned and sanitized beforehand," the campaign said. Attendees must test negative for the virus on the day of the event, they must complete a wellness survey and they must pass a temperature screening. COVID-19 testing costs will be covered by a Trump fundraising committee.

An official with the Republican National Committee said the campaign's "top priority is ensuring the safety of President Trump and our attendees, and that includes testing all attendees as well as several other safety measures that align with CDC's guidance."

News of the Dallas fundraiser was first reported Friday by Politico. The publication said Trump will headline a second in-person fundraiser two days later at his his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. That event will be outdoors.

The Texas Democratic Party criticized Trump's Dallas fundraiser.

"Leave it Donald Trump to host a high-dollar fundraiser in Dallas while 2 million Texans are now unemployed and our nation is suffering from complete unrest," party spokesman Abhi Rahman said in a statement. "Trump should spend a little less time fundraising and golfing and instead do the job he was elected to do."

Proceeds from the Dallas fundraiser benefit Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee made up of the Trump campaign, RNC and state parties. Trump Victory can accept up to $580,600 per person. Trump previously attended a $580,600-per-couple fundraiser in February in Florida.

Trump's presumptive Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, recently made a similar arrangement with the Democratic National Committee that allows individual donations as large as $620,600.