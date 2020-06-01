Did you protest in Texas over George Floyd's death? We want to talk to you.

A group of protesters march south on Congress Avenue in downtown Austin. The group marched in protest of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. May 31, 2020. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Thousands of Texans took to the streets in Houston, Dallas, Austin and throughout the state this weekend to express anger over racism and police violence, spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody.

In some areas, protesters were met with force: Both Austin and Dallas police used tear gas. Meanwhile, local officials in Dallas and San Antonio issued curfews over the weekend. And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster on Sunday.

The Texas Tribune is working on several follow-up stories about when, how and why force was used by Texas law enforcement. Our reporters also want to speak to demonstrators to understand what motivated people to protest during this moment — and what precautions they took during a pandemic. Please fill out this short form below, or reach out to us at community@texastribune.org.