Live updates: Protests against police violence continue for fifth night across Texas
For the fifth night in a row, people in cities across Texas including Austin, Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth marched for George Floyd and in protest of police violence. In Houston, more than 60,000 people marched chanting, carrying signs and demanding “Justice 4 George Floyd.” Mayor Sylvester Turner and several other elected officials joined the march.
The Dallas Morning News reported a quieter night on Tuesday, after two previous nights of protesting where hundreds of people were arrested. On Tuesday, Dallas officials announced an expansion of the zones where the city's 7 p.m. curfew would be enforced.
Protesters march through downtown Houston demanding accountability and justice for African American lives lost to police violence. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson blamed “outsiders” Tuesday for sparking violence among peaceful protests in Dallas over the past five days in response to the death of George Floyd. But arrest data provided by the city of Dallas shows nearly all the people who were arrested in protests this past weekend are from Dallas or the surrounding areas.
Gov. Greg Abbott sai d Tuesday that Texas does not need the U.S. military’s help in containing protests over the death of George Floyd, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to dispatch the military to states that cannot quell the unrest.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to attend the funeral for George Floyd in Houston next week, Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump said Tuesday in an interview posted on Facebook.
- Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson chose not to accept salary and benefits for a temporary position leading one of Texas’ largest and most high-profile agencies . Instead, he continues to earn $636,694 from the Lower Colorado River Authority, more than double what the previous health commissioner made.
- Members of Congress in Texas and staff worry that the country's political dysfunction has rendered the federal government incapable of addressing police violence legislatively before the November elections.
