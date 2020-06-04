With convention plans in flux, Republicans considering Dallas for Trump nomination acceptance speech

The Republican National Committee is eying Dallas as a potential new site for part of its 2020 convention this summer.

The city is among several that RNC officials are considering as they look to replace Charlotte, North Carolina, as the location where President Donald Trump will accept his party's nomination for reelection. Trump has been at loggerheads with North Carolina over holding the convention there amid coronavirus restrictions, and he announced Tuesday that Republicans have been "forced to seek another State to host the" convention.

The RNC is still aiming to conduct the official business of its convention in Charlotte. If selected, Dallas would host Trump's acceptance speech — the biggest night of the convention — and related festivities.

A number of national media outlets reported Wednesday night that Dallas and five other cities are under consideration and that RNC officials would tour them in the coming days. A RNC spokesperson confirmed to The Texas Tribune on Thursday morning that Dallas was among the cities.

The Texas GOP has said it would welcome the national convention in Texas if Charlotte does not work out. The state convention is scheduled to occur in-person from July 16-18 in Houston.

Trump himself is heading to Dallas next week as he resumes in-person fundraising for his campaign. He is set to attend a June 11 fundraiser there at a private home.