Protests against police brutality and racism: scenes from small Texas towns and cities

George Floyd, a black man raised in Houston, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Video of Floyd’s death ignited protests in major American cities and all around the world, with the footage captured of his final moments serving as yet another example of police brutality against black people.

The deaths of other black men and women, like Mike Ramos, shot by police in Austin, or Breonna Taylor, killed by officers in Louisville, Kentucky, also fueled protesters' rage and sorrow as they took to the streets night after night, where they were sometimes met with force. Texas' largest cities — Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin — were no exception, but the protests were not confined there.

From the far West Texas town of Alpine to Tyler in the northeast part of the state, from Midland in the Permian Basin to Edinburg near the Texas border with Mexico, from San Marcos to the deep southeast town of Vidor, Texans turned out to express their rage and their sorrow. Texas Tribune photographers across the state documented some of those protests.

📷 Protesters stand in traffic as they demonstrate outside of the Odessa Police Department during a Black Lives Matter Protest on May 31st, 2020. Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

📷 A protester walks down the middle of 8th Street in Odessa during a protest against the death of George Floyd on May 31st, 2020. Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators raised their hands at May 31 protest in Midland. Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

📷 Protesters carry signs against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter as they march down Broadway Ave. in downtown Tyler on Monday, June 3, 2020. Courtesy of Sarah A. Miller/The Tyler Morning Telegraph

📷 Demonstrators march in Tyler to protest the death of George Floyd. June 1, 2020. Courtesy of Sarah A. Miller/The Tyler Morning TelegraphSarah A. Miller/The Tyler Morning Telegraph

Protesters gathered June 10 at the Hays County Courthouse in San Marcos to denounce police brutality and the death of George Floyd. Mikala Compton for The Texas Tribune

Hundreds of residents from Alpine and surrounding towns marched against the death of George Floyd on June 6. Sarah M. Vasquez for The Texas Tribune

📷 Protesters march in memory of George Floyd in Vidor on June 06, 2020. Organizers of the rally in Vidor, historically known as a "sundown town," said they wanted to change the reputation and move on from the past. Pu Ying Huang for Texas Tribune. Pu Ying Huang for Texas Tribune

📷 A demonstrator holds his sign at a rally for George Floyd in Vidor on June 06, 2020. Organizers of the rally in Vidor, historically known as a "sundown town," said they wanted to change the reputation and move on from the past. Pu Ying Huang for Texas Tribune. Pu Ying Huang for Texas Tribune

Protesters gathered in Edinburg on May 30 to denounce the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers. Steven Hughes for The Texas Tribune

Signs with names of black people who were killed due to police brutality were passed around during a Black Lives Matter protest June 10 at the Hays County Courthouse in San Marcos. Mikala Compton for The Texas Tribune