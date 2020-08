Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a community event in San Antonio on Dec. 13, 2019. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Patrick and Cassi about the Biden campaign's recent activity in Texas, the fallout of a census undercount and early indications of what the legislative session might look like in a pandemic.