78ºF

Texas

Customs officers find $347K worth of cocaine hidden in Chevy Impala at Laredo Port of Entry

Car was driven by 22-year-old U.S. citizen

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Laredo
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge found $347,000 worth of cocaine hidden in a Chevy Impala on Aug. 7, 2020.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge found $347,000 worth of cocaine hidden in a Chevy Impala on Aug. 7, 2020. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas – A 22-year-old man was arrested after federal authorities say he tried to smuggle cocaine worth more than $347,000 in a Chevrolet Impala.

Federal agents intercepted the illegal load on Friday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The man, a U.S. citizen, was entering Laredo from Mexico.

The Impala was examined for a second time following a canine and imaging system inspection.

Border agents discovered a total of 17 packages containing 45.10 pounds of alleged cocaine inside the car. It allegedly has a street value of $347,820.

Drug smugglers will go to extreme lengths to ensure their illegal contraband avoids detection,” Andrew Douglas, acting director of the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a news release.

Read also: $18 million worth of meth seized at Laredo international bridges

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: