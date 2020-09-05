“It’s pretty hard to learn how to draw an IV online.” This nursing student is grateful for hands-on training this semester

Mary Grace Scales, a second-year nursing student at The University of Texas at Austin, captured her first day back on campus in August. Credit: Courtesy of Mary Grace Scales

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Parents with kids heading back to college for the fall semester are certainly worried about the new coronavirus spreading on campuses across the state. Mary Grace Scales says none more so than hers.

Scales is a second-year nursing student at the University of Texas at Austin. This semester she's taking her first skills labs – classes she's grateful are offered in person despite the increased risk of contracting the virus from the front line workers teaching the courses.

The Wichita Falls native discusses all UT is doing to keep people safe, and yet why she's still concerned that COVID-19 cases could climb quickly. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo, or RSS.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.