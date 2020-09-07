Thousands of items belonging to late Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens up for auction

SAN ANTONIO – Items from the estate of late oil tycoon and Texas business magnate T. Boone Pickens will hit the auction block this month.

A four-day Texas Billionaires auction — including 2,300 lots of fine art and rarities — is set to take place for Sept. 12-15 by J. Garrett Auctioneers in Dallas. Other items for auction will come from the R. L. Thornton Chateau mansion near Dallas and other prominent estates.

The auction’s fine art category is “extensive,” with one sculpture expecting to bring in $60,000-$80,000, a news release from J. Garrett Auctioneers states.

The sculpture is a “stunning marble and bronze depiction” of Othello by Pietro Calvi, the release states. It is a “museum-quality” sculpture made in Milan in the 1870s, and is 36-inches tall.

A Pietro Calvi sculpture (est. $60,000-$80,000) is among the items up for auction from the T. Boone Pickens Collection. (J. Garrett Auctioneers)

Other art includes: a painting of a snowy New York street by Guy Carleton Wiggins estimated at $40,000-$100,000, an etching by Pablo Picasso estimated at $10,000-$15,000, and an etching by Rembrandt estimated at $15,000-$25,000.

A Rembrandt etching (est. $15,000-$25,000) is among the items up for auction from the T. Boone Pickens Collection. (J. Garrett Auctioneers)

Two carved stone tubs are also up for grabs: one is a “rare” Italian tub carved from a block of onyx, and the other is a French carving made from blue limestone.

The onyx tub has an estimated value of $5,000-$10,000.

Many of the items in the auction include Pickens’ furnishings and pieces from the 18th and 19th Centuries, according to the auctioneers.

Pickens died on Sept. 11, 2019, at the age of 91 in his Dallas home. Forbes states his net worth in 2013 was $1.2 billion.

The auction will be held online via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com due to social distancing. Absentee and telephone bids will also be accepted, and no on-site crowd will be allowed.