Man wanted after pregnant girlfriend found dead by 8-year-old son, Houston police say

HOUSTON – Police in Houston are searching for a 23-year-old man who they say beat his pregnant girlfriend to death in the same house as her son.

Alexis Armando Rojas-Mendez has been charged with murder in the death of Ashley M. Garcia, 27, Houston police said.

Sergeant S. Murdock and Detective R. Rivera with the HPD Homicide Division state the woman was found unresponsive just after 7 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 5500 block of De Soto Street.

According to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, HPD said Rojas-Mendez beat the woman to death with a steel-toe boot. The suspect then told Garcia’s 8-year-old son that she was sleeping and not to wake her up, KPRC reported.

He left the scene and has not been apprehended.

The boy went to the neighbor’s home the following day to ask for help in waking her up, KPRC reported.

The neighbors saw her body and called the police.

Garcia suffered severe head and body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her family told Houston TV station KTRK that Garcia was seven weeks pregnant. She was a mother to three children.