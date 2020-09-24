WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott to announce legislative proposals about policing in Texas at noon

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement on legislative proposals about public safety on Thursday.

Abbott is slated to speak at noon at the Dallas Police Association’s headquarters. His remarks will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The announcement comes amid weeks of criticism from Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Republican lawmakers over activists' efforts to defund the police amid a summer of civil unrest due to police brutality and racial injustice.

Just Wednesday, the Dallas City Council voted to approve a budget that increased police spending but cut $7 million for overtime for officers, according to the Associated Press. San Antonio councilmembers passed a $2.9 billion budget last week that makes few changes to the SAPD budget.

That’s a stark difference from the decision handed down by Austin in August, when councilmembers immediately cut about $20 million, or 5%, from its police department. The city will redirect those funds for social services, such as violence prevention, housing and mental health services.

After the Austin vote, Abbott urged candidates in the November election to sign a pledge against defunding police budgets.

“Some cities in Texas want to defund and dismantle police departments in our state,” the governor said in a YouTube video. “This reckless action invites crime into our communities and threatens the safety of all Texans including our law enforcement officers and their families.”