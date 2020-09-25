Federal judge blocks Texas' elimination of straight-ticket voting

The Texas Legislature eliminated straight-ticket voting in 2017. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

A U.S. district judge has blocked Texas from eliminating straight-ticket voting as an option for people at the polls this November.

Straight-ticket voting allows voters to register support for all of their party’s candidates on the ballot with a single mark. Democrats had sued the state in March to overturn the Texas Legislature's decision to kill straight-ticket voting.

“Time and time again Republican leadership has tried to make it harder to vote and time and time again federal courts strike it down,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement after the ruling. "Texas Democrats will have to continue to win at the ballot box to protect the right vote. Until the new Texas majority wipes out these out-of-touch Republicans, Texas Democrats will never stop fighting for Texans in court.”

This developing story will be updated soon.