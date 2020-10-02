Texas reports 3,223 new coronavirus cases, 112 more deaths

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas health officials reported 3,223 new coronavirus cases Thursday, along with 112 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

That brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 752,501 with a death toll of 15,823, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. However, the true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department also estimated 69,597 active cases of the virus, including 3,190 current hospital patients.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.