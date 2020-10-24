Here's what early voting in Texas looks like during an election unlike any other

Pinkie Powell shows off her "I Voted" sticker after casting her ballot at the Bayland Community Center during the first day of early voting in Houston. Powell says she didn't mind the hour wait to vote because, "It's time for my voice to be heard." Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

It’s safe to say there’s never been an election season like this one. Interest in voting is sky high in Texas, and early voters, given an extra week to cast their ballots, have turned out in force during a pandemic that finds most Texans socially-distanced and masked as they wait their turn. Many others have voted from their cars, mailed in or dropped off their mail-in ballots even as legal battles over these methods played out.

Since the first day of early voting on Oct. 13, Texas Tribune photographers have ventured out all over the state, capturing people waiting to have their say. If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still time — early voting ends Oct. 30, and Election Day is Nov. 3. If you have questions about voting, the Tribune is here to help, and if you encounter any problems while voting, we want to hear from you.

Voters wrap around the front of the Bayland Community Center before entering to cast their ballots during early voting in Houston. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on day one of early voting in at the Sunland Park Mall indoor voting site in El Paso on Oct. 13, 2020. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Cars line up on the first day of early voting in El Paso at the Sunland Park Mall drive-thru voting site on Oct. 13, 2020. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on day one of early voting at the Sunland Park Mall in El Paso. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park polling site in Dripping Springs on Oct. 19, 2020. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Voters wait in line at a polling site at Austin Oaks Church on Oct. 14, 2020. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Bexar County voters stand in the early morning rain outside the Julia Yates Semmes Library in San Antonio on Oct. 20, 2020. Credit: B. Kay Richter for The Texas Tribune

Wonderland Mall is one of several polling locations in Bexar County. Oct. 20, 2020. Credit: B. Kay Richter for The Texas Tribune

A polling location in the Performing Arts Center at Texas State University in San Marcos. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A poll worker stands outside of an early voting curbside location at Brownsville's Main Branch Library on Oct. 21, 2020. Credit: Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune

Voters cast their ballots during the second day of early voting at Taylor City Hall on Oct 14, 2020. Credit: Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune

Voters lined up for hours to cast their ballots early at the Manor ISD Administration building on Oct 14, 2020. Credit: Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune

A voter shows her "I Voted" sticker at Audelia Road Branch Library during early voting in Dallas. Credit: Montinique Monroe for The Texas Tribune