Masks, lines and clear skies: Photos from Election Day in Texas

Barbara Boyle poses for a portrait after voting at Sugar Lakes Clubhouse on Election Day in Sugar Land. Credit: Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

After three weeks of early voting marked by remarkable turnout and seesawing legal battles, Election Day in Texas dawned cool and clear all across the state. Poll workers prepared their polling places, candidates ventured out for one last push and voters who hadn’t already cast their ballots went out into the beautiful early November day to make their voices heard.

For some, it was the culmination of months of hard work, made even harder this time by the pandemic: Candidates and their staffs reached out to countless voters virtually or in person, and election officials added extraordinary precautions and protocols to already daunting preparations.

For voters, it was time to have their say. Tribune photographers were out there with them, all day long and into the evening, and here is some of their best work.

A Trump supporter waves a Women for Trump banner for motorists outside the Kingwood Community Center on Election Day. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

Kevin Rury waves to cars across from the polling station in Schertz early on Election Day morning. Credit: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

Voters wait in line outside Cody Public Library in San Antonio during the evening hours of Election Day. Credit: Clint Datchuk for The Texas Tribune

People vote inside the gym at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Poll workers get their temperature checked at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

A voter picks up a copy of the ballot while they wait in line to cast their ballot a polling location in Manor on Election Day. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at the Austin Central Library, prior to polls opening on Election Day. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Francisco A. Morua, 95, walks home past campaign signs after casting his vote at the Grandview Senior Center in El Paso. Credit: Joel Angel Juarez for The Texas Tribune

Voters stand in line at the Oak Lawn Branch Library to cast their ballots on Election Day in Dallas. Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Voters stand in line at Highland Hills Library to cast their ballots on Election Day in Dallas. Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

An election volunteer outside the Manor ISD building on Election Day. Credit: Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune

Jack Kennedy, right, sports a Make America Great Again cap while holding a Trump-Pence sign outside of the polling location at University Park United Methodist Church in Dallas on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune

Non-partisan organization See You at the Polls Texas gives out drinks and snacks to voters at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center on Election Day in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

Voters turn out to cast their ballots at the El Paso Fire Department Fire Station No. 2 on Election Day. Credit: Joel Angel Juarez for The Texas Tribune

Sheets of plywood to board up a downtown San Antonio in the event of civil unrest as a result of the election. Credit: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

Buildings along the San Antonio Riverwalk are boarded up as a precaution against any civil unrest that may happen as a result of the election. Credit: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

A worker unloads sheets of plywood to board up a downtown San Antonio building in the event of civil unrest as a result of the election. Credit: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

Sheets of plywood are used to board up downtown San Antonio in the event of civil unrest as a result of the election. Credit: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

Texas National Guard troops stood at the entrances of the state Capitol on Election Day. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Supporters engage outside of the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center during Election Day in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tri

Supporters clash outside of the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center during Election Day in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

A Harris County election worker carries a stack of envelopes containing ballot information at NRG Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Credit: Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Harris County election workers wheel in polling materials that contain ballot data at the NRG Arena in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

