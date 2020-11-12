Massive fire at Houston recycling center burns for 12 hours

Firefighters in Houston spent 12 hours battling a blaze that broke out at a recycling center on Wednesday.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said the fire was reported at the Independent Texas Recyclers at 6800 Irvington on the city’s North Side.

The fire triggered a shelter-in-place on Wednesday evening, but that has since been lifted as of Thursday morning.

Peña said the hazmat team and Houston Health Department have completed an air quality check.

The cause and the origin of the fire are unknown at this time.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, said the fire was reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The TV station reported that the fire did not spread to neighboring structures.

Both Houston Public Works and the Houston Health Department conducted air and water quality checks.

No injuries have been reported, according to KPRC.