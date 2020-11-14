This immunocompromised student fears his own college town during the pandemic

College Station resident Cass Deel, left, with his fiancée. Deel has been diagnosed with a pain disorder called complex regional pain syndrome, and he worries about an increased risk of contracting COVID-19. Credit: Courtesy of Cass Deel.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

During the pandemic, many Texas universities have implemented strict safety measures to protect students on campus and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But some students’ off-campus approach has some of their peers worried. Cass Deel, an online-only graduate student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, lives in College Station. He says he frequently observes students ignoring social distancing, forgoing masks and attending crowded parties. With a chronic condition that affects his immune system, Deel doesn’t feel things are safe enough for him and other at-risk students.

Disclosure: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.