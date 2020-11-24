Police search for Texas man accused of setting girlfriend on fire

HOUSTON – Houston police on Monday continued looking for a 60-year-old man who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, seriously injuring her.

Investigators say that Harold Lynn Celestine got into an argument with his girlfriend, Lasheak Wilborn, around 7 a.m. on Saturday as they visited another person’s home.

Police allege that during their fight, Celestine set Wilborn on fire. The person they were visiting, Robbie Hollingsworth, helped Wilborn and put out the fire.

Wilborn, 40, was severely burned while Hollingsworth, 56, suffered a minor burn to his shoulder.

A person who called the police told dispatch that Wilborn was seen screaming in the street, and that her clothes were melting to her body, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Wilborn remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, according to police.

Celestine, who fled the scene, is believed to be driving a gold 2005 Honda Accord, police said.

KPRC reported that, once found, Celestine will be charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

