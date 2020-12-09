Texas middle school teacher who died from health complications tested positive for COVID-19

An Austin-area middle school principal has died following a years-long battle with a blood vessel disorder and a positive COVID-19 test result.

Burnet Consolidated ISD, located northwest of Austin, said Burnet Middle School Principal Jeremy LeJeune died on Sunday, two days after he was last at school.

The highly respected and award-winning principal was asymptomatic and tested positive while at a hospital in Austin, according to KXAN.

Superintendent Keith McBurnett said LeJeune’s disorder was likely “exacerbated” by the virus, according to a letter obtained by the Burnet Bulletin.

His rare blood vessel disorder required regular hospital visits, the letter said.

In a statement, district officials called LeJeune an “active participant” in the education community.

“Mr. LeJeune loved his family very much,” the district said in a statement. “He was a devout Christian, an avid UT football fan, and he loved being principal of Burnet Middle School and serving the staff and students there.”

“His leadership and contributions at Burnet Middle School will be felt for years to come.”

He was president-elect of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals executive board and was named TASSP Region 13 Middle School Principal of the Year in 2018-2019.

Following his death, the district announced that the middle school will transition to virtual learning until Tuesday.

District officials said administrators, teachers and staff spent “significant lengths of time” with LeJeune on Thursday and Friday.

