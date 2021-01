U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2021. Credit: Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Alex, Emma and Karen about the inauguration of Joe Biden and the latest on the coronavirus in Texas.