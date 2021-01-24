FBI: North Texas man’s posts from Capitol riot lead to his arrest

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioting supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Historians say Trumps legacy and his electoral undoing will be largely shaped by rhetoric aimed at stirring his largely white base that tugged at the long-frayed strands of race relations in America. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

DALLAS – Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old North Texas man who investigators say posted videos on social media that showed him taking part in the U.S. Capitol riots earlier this month.

Nolan Bernard Cooke was arrested Thursday after investigators executed a search warrant at his Savoy home, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Cooke posted pictures and video to multiple social media accounts, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. Investigators received several tips that Cooke used a GoPro camera he was wearing around his neck during the insurrection.

The FBI agent said a video posted to Cooke's TikTok account showed people pushing through police outside the Capitol. Two other pictures on Instagram showed a man matching his description standing outside the Capitol. Authorities say Cooke admitted pushing past police and that he was the person in the social media images. But he denied going inside the Capitol building.

Cook is at least the fifth North Texan arrested in connection with the riot, the newspaper reported. He faces charges of acts during civil disorder, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds and entering or remaining on restricted buildings or grounds and disorderly or disruptive conduct in or near restricted buildings or grounds.

It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.