“We are resilient people”: Texans share how they weathered the winter storm

An eastbound view of East Stassney Lane in south Austin on Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

After days without power or running water, many Texans say they're frustrated, but determined to overcome the latest challenge thrown their way. We caught up with several people to hear about what they endured as a historic winter storm with catastrophic consequences swept across the state.

There's Victoria Forton, a new mom trying to keep her baby warm in Pflugerville. And Sara Deraud, a Grapevine woman concerned about her grown son five hours away.

Jose Cabral cozied up with his wife and pets in Salado to stay warm. The lights went out on Lorraine Patino in Manor, leaving her and her husband with little more to eat than peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Marcus Wilson lost power in Houston and with it, the ability to work virtually. And Astrid Lang, a Houston Independent School District teacher, worried about her less fortunate students, and her parents, who risked missing their second COVID-19 vaccine doses because of the weather.

Listen to their accounts, along with some harsh criticism for state leaders, in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

