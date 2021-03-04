TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters analyze how Texans feel about vaccines, elections and police

People receive their drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park vaccination site in Dallas on Feb. 8, 2021. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

In this edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank, James Henson and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll and what voters are thinking about vaccines, elections, police, the ongoing pandemic, immigration matters and how voters feel about their personal economic standing, compared to a year ago.

Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.