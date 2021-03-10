Daily COVID-19 case totals are ticking up again in Texas

Medical personnel administer COVID-19 testing at a drive-through site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – The number of COVID-19 cases is climbing again in Texas.

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday showed the two-week rolling average of new cases in the state has increased by 500.3 per day, or 10.1%. The uptick came as the state prepared to lift its masking mandate Wednesday.

The state health department on Tuesday reported a little over 4,800 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to almost 2.7 million, an estimated 128,614 of which are now active. Texas hospitals had 4,702 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most recent day available, 373 more than on Sunday.

The 167 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Tuesday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 44,650.