TribCast: Lawmakers look to limit Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency powers as Texas' mask order is lifted

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in Austin on Feb 13, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Ross, Cassi and Kate about the Texas Legislature's move to limit Gov. Greg Abbott's power during a pandemic. They also discuss the University of Texas at Austin's report on "The Eyes of Texas."

