Downward trend in Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations continues

A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN, Texas – The downward trend in Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations remained uninterrupted Monday, according to state statistics.

The 3,447 COVID-19 sufferers hospitalized Monday in Texas were 552 fewer than the previous Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The 1,769 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday plus 763 previously unreported cases, including 665 from Bexar County alone, pushed the state’s pandemic total to 2,747,693. Officials said 104,994 of those cases were active.

Johns Hopkins University data show 65 newly reported COVID-19 deaths pushed the state’s pandemic death toll to 47,392. That's the third-most in the nation, and university researchers say the state’s 165 per-capital deaths rose from 24th to 23rd most in the nation.

The rolling average number of daily new cases decreased by almost 2,199 over the past two weeks, a 36% drop, the researchers said.