(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Acevedo answers questions about his departure to become top cop in Miami.

Published: March 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: March 30, 2021, 6:36 am

Point of Order: Outgoing Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks moving to Miami, George Floyd and ‘defunding the police’

Published: March 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: March 30, 2021, 6:36 am

If you need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.