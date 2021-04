The Travis County Tax Office in Austin was the only drive-thru location open for hand delivery of mail-in ballots in the county during early voting in the fall of 2020. Credit: Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, Patrick and Kate about proposed new restrictions on voting being considered in the Texas Legislature and more news on “The Eyes of Texas.”