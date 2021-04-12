Reports: 9-year-old believed to have fatally shot 11-year-old in Walmart parking lot in North Texas

Police believe a 9-year-old boy shot and killed an 11-year-old boy in a vehicle outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in North Texas, according to media reports.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the store located in the 2800 block of South Buckner Boulevard in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Officers arrived to find the 11-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said a 32-year-old woman left the boys in the vehicle to go shopping, WFAA reported.

Investigators believe the younger boy found the gun in the car, according to the television station.

It is unclear if the woman is related to the boys, but officers told WFAA that the boys are not related.

The name of the deceased boy has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

