New Texas COVID-19 deaths above average; new cases average

Visitors wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic as they travel along the River Walk, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – The newly reported COVID-19 cases in Texas on Thursday matched the average number for the past seven days.

However, the state's daily COVID-19 death toll was significantly above average.

The 3,680 newly reported cases comprised 3,455 new cases and 225 cases previously unreported. That matched the rolling seven-day average calculated by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

However, the state’s 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Texas were 16 more than Wednesday and 21 more than the rolling seven-day average.

The state estimated 64,360 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 2,931 COVID-19 sufferers hospitalized in Texas Wednesday, the most recent total available.