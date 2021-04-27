Biden to nominate Gina Ortiz Jones for under secretary of the Air Force

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he will nominate Gina Ortiz Jones of San Antonio to be under secretary of the Air Force.

Jones is a former Air Force intelligence officer who twice ran as a Democrat for one of Texas’ most competitive congressional districts.

Her position is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Jones would be the No. 2 civilian leader of the Air Force as under secretary. Defense News, which first reported Biden's plan to nominate Jones, a Filipino American, said she would be the first woman of color to serve in the position.

She is also a member of the LGBT community and served in the Air Force under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” After her time in the Air Force, Jones went to work for the Defense Intelligence Agency and later the office of the U.S. trade representative.

Jones ran against U.S. Rep. Will Hurd in 2018, a Republican, and lost by less than 1,000 votes. She made a second bid for the seat last year, when Hurd did not seek reelection, and lost by a wider margin to Republican Tony Gonzales.

Biden also nominated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to serve as director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.