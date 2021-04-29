Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick "optimistic" about allowing permitless carry of handguns as bill appears poised to reach Senate floor

Hundreds of handguns and rifles for sale at McBride’s Gun’s in Central Austin on April 20, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Legislation to allow permitless carrying of handguns appears headed toward the floor of the Texas Senate next week, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he is "optimistic" about its chances of passing even though he is still rounding up the votes.

"We're gonna come out with a strong bill, and I'll believe we'll pass it because we brought people together," Patrick told conservative radio host Dana Loesch on Thursday afternoon. "And hopefully it'll be on the governor's desk soon, and we'll get it signed."

Patrick did the interview while a new Senate committee held a hearing on a bill that the House passed earlier this month to allow permitless carry. The chair of the committee, Republican Sen. Charles Schwertner of Georgetown, opened the hearing by saying he intended to "pass this bill out of committee today and on to the entire Senate next week."

Patrick told Loesch he still does not have the 18 votes required to open the debate on the Senate floor but that he was making progress. He said he started off with roughly six Senate Republicans supporting HB 1927, six opposing it and six unsure. He now has "12 votes, maybe 13," for the proposal, he said.

"I'm still a few short ... but I'm going to bring it to the floor ... and it's rare that I do this," Patrick said. "Usually if you don't have the votes for a bill, you don't bring up a bill that's going to lose, but this is an important issue, and we're going to bring it to the floor next week."

There are 18 Republicans in the Senate. Bringing the bill up for a vote to start debate would likely force any Republicans opposing it to cast a public vote against it — and potentially face the wrath of gun rights groups pushing for the measure.

