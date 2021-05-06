Protesters who obstruct emergency vehicles could face felony charges under bill advanced in Texas House

Demonstrators blocked traffic and marched past vehicles on Interstate 35 in Austin last year during a protest against police violence. Under a Texas House bill, obstructing roadways in a way that hinders emergency vehicles would become a felony. Credit: Courtesy of Tamir Kalifa

In response to nationwide protests against police brutality last year, the Texas House on Wednesday moved to raise criminal penalties and require jail time for people who obstruct a roadway if it prevents the passage of an emergency vehicle or blocks a hospital entrance.

The House initially approved House Bill 9 on a 84-60 vote, but it still needs a final vote from the full chamber before it heads to the Senate.

The in-custody murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year sparked protests across the country against police brutality and racial injustice. In Texas, recent high-profile police killings of Black and Hispanic people fueled demonstrations as well. As protests erupted across the state, some demonstrators were arrested after allegedly throwing rocks or damaging property and hundreds more were arrested for blocking highways.

After an unruly protest at the Texas Capitol in May, the Texas Department of Public Safety spent months on an intensive investigation to identify and track down more than a dozen protesters accused of things like spray painting the building or throwing water bottles. Many of the criminal cases have since been rejected by prosecutors.

After Floyd’s murder and protests that followed, lawmakers in Texas and other states sought measures to reform police behavior and accountability. Texas’ George Floyd Act, a sweeping police reform bill, has stalled in committee, but several major provisions from it have passed either the House or the Senate. But the unrest also sparked Republican-led bills that targeted protesters, including measures passed in Oklahoma and Iowa that grant immunity to drivers who hit and injure protesters in the street.

