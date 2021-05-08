"You need that help": Mom wishes she had better care after giving birth on Medicaid

Nurse Practitioner Barber Anika with a patient at the Legacy Community Health Center in Houston on Aug. 2, 2013. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A House bill that’s now stalled in the Texas Senate would extend Medicaid coverage for pregnant women to a year postpartum. Juanita Raji knows she and her family suffered years ago when the state kicked her off of the health coverage plan for low-income children and families, two months after she gave birth.

Ad

The Houston mom said she was left to guess how to best address her Type 2 diabetes that developed during pregnancy. But now, as an eligibility specialist with Legacy Community Health, she’s not only well informed about her coverage options, she helps Texans gain access to health plans that fit their budgets.

Juanita says she knows extending coverage would be invaluable for Black women, in particular, who become pregnant and qualify for Medicaid.

Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Follow us on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo or RSS.