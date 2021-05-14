Man pleads guilty to strangling 3 women to death in Dallas

DALLAS – A man who fled to Mexico 18 years ago after being released on bond in Dallas has been sentenced to life in prison in the strangulation deaths of three women, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jose Sifuentes, 43, pleaded guilty to three murder charges, the Dallas County district attorney’s office said. Prosecutors said that as part of a plea agreement, he's been given three life sentences, which will run concurrently.

Prosecutors said Sifuentes was linked by DNA to the rapes and killings of Veronica Hernandez, 27, Maria de Lourdes Perales, 20, and Erica Olivia Hernandez, 23. They say he met his victims in bars and clubs.

In May 2003, Sifuentes was arrested on a murder charge in the death of Veronica Hernandez, whose body was found in a mechanic shop where he worked. After spending two months in jail, he posted bond and fled. He was indicted after leaving, prosecutors said.

Sifuentes was extradited back from Mexico last year.

Prosecutors said DNA collected at the time of the 2003 arrest later linked Sifuentes to the slayings of Perales and Erica Hernandez in 1998. Perales’ body was found in a neighborhood in February 1998. Erica Hernandez’s body was found on a construction site about four months later.