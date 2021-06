Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference regarding Texas emergency response to an unprecedented winter storm gripping Texas, in Austin on Feb 13, 2021.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will sign sweeping pieces of legislation at 1 p.m. Central time Tuesday to overhaul the state’s power grid after the disastrous and deadly winter storm in February that left more than 4.8 million homes and businesses without electricity for days.

Tune in live above and check back later for updates. Video is courtesy of KXAN-TV. Viewers may see a black screen before the press conference begins.