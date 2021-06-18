Together again: Texans venture out to make up for lost time

The Ortiz family traveled from McAllen for a viewing at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes in the Rio Grande Valley. The region was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic

As Texas settles in for another long, hot summer, more Texans are doing something they haven’t done for a year and more: going out into the world and being around other people. The pandemic took a terrible toll on the lives and health of so many, but it also changed how Texans behave. Famously friendly, culturally gregarious and inherently social, many Texans found themselves distanced, masked and unable to comfortably do so many things that before always seemed normal.

But now, with vaccinations readily available and infection and hospitalization rates in sharp decline, Texas is reopening — and Texans are taking full advantage, going swimming and dancing, eating at restaurants, drinking in bars, playing at parks, going shopping and just generally doing what comes naturally. Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to get a feel for a state emerging from the long shutdown. Here’s a little of what they saw.

The Saddle Sores played a live show at the White Horse in Austin on June 9. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

From left: Justin McGrath, 21, and Jonah Brenner, 22, enjoyed themselves at Crux Climbing Center in South Austin on June 14. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

Dennise Hernandez looked at lizards sold at the Val Verde Flea Market in Donna on June 13, 2021. Credit: Jason Garza

Dennise Hernandez looking at birds and lizards being sold by Gerardo Vela at the Val Verde Flea Market in Donna on June 13, 2021. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Various scenes from the Mercedes and Val Verde flea markets in the Rio Grande Valley. Shoppers came out for goods and to dance at the markets. The Rio Grande Valley was one of the state's hardest-hit regions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Bike enthusiasts gathered at the Circuit Of The Americas for The Republic of Texas’s 25th annual motorcycle rally on June 11, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

Bike enthusiasts gathered at the Circuit Of The Americas for The Republic of Texas’ 25th annual motorcycle rally on June 11. The rally was canceled in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

Carolina Rascon, Sarahi Diaz, and Suzanne Oviedo gathered at the Discovery Green in Downtown Houston. The circles in the lawn facilitate social distancing, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

Drag queen Rhonda Jewels prepares to take the stage at Long Play Lounge in East Austin on June 12, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

Drag queens Rhonda Jewels and Scarlett Kiss performed for an audience at the Long Play Lounge in East Austin. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

Drag queen Casady Milan performed at Long Play Lounge in East Austin on June 12. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

A group of cyclists rides down East Sixth Street near Comal Street in Austin on June 9, 2021. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

First: A group of cyclists rode down East Sixth Street in Austin on June 9. Last: Pussy Gillette performed to a live audience at Hotel Vegas on June 9. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

People dined at Ah Sing Den on East Sixth Street in Austin on June 9. Restaurants and bars have seen an increase in customers, as the state returns to normal. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

The Morales and Rivera families celebrated Zoey Morales' first birthday with a family photo shoot at White Rock Lake in Dallas. As COVID-19 cases have diminished throughout the state, Texans are becoming comfortable living a normal life again. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune

Tirsa Morales plays with her 1-year-old daughter Zoey Morales, during a family photoshoot to celebrate Zoey's birthday at White Rock Lake in Dallas. The Morales family planned to have a bigger birthday celebration this year for their 1-year-old, but remained cautious despite COVID-19 cases declining. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune

A group of people play a game of sepak takraw, a sport native to Southeast Asia, at White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 13. The group, whose members have all been vaccinated, had no reservations about playing the sport together. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune

People on kayaks and paddleboards gathered on Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin in June. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

People gathered at Barton Springs Pool in Austin. The pool will end its reservation system for entry at the end of June. The system was introduced as a COVID-19 safety measure. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A mother and daughter swim in the San Marcos River. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

First: The Linares family watched a movie at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes. They have visited the WesMer Theatre once a month for the past 15 years. Last: A young boy looks towards the sunset before the Friday night movie at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

A person walks into the concession stand at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

SLAB and lowrider car enthusiasts have gathered on Sundays at Fiesta Gardens, or as it is locally named, Chicano Park, in Austin. SLABs are modified vehicles that originated in Houston. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A car performs a "burnout" at Festival Gardens, also known as Chicano Park, during a gathering of SLABs and lowrider enthusiasts. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Isabella Rush posed for a portrait in front of a car at Chicano Park in Austin. SLAB and lowrider enthusiasts have gathered at the park on Sundays during the spring. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

First: Helena Acosta and Josef Pierre engaged in an activity as part of Violette Bule's public art installation, "Rethinking Your Neighborhood: A Collaborative Experience," in Houston on June 12. Last: Alejandrina Flores Reyna reads to her daughter Sira in Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

Daniel Adell cuts Troy Montes' hair as a performance component of Montes' work "Thairapy" during an art exhibition in Downtown Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

First: Families gather at Buffalo Bayou Park to listen to the Freedmen’s Town Mass Choir during the Juneteenth Worship Experience event in Houston. Last: Parker Wilson was crowned Little Miss Juneteenth 2021 by the Mildred Johnson 12th Annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant, at the Juneteenth Worship Experience event in Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

