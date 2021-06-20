New Mexico jail guard hospitalized in Texas with stab wounds

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A New Mexico jail guard who was stabbed by a detainee was hospitalized in El Paso, Texas, and sheriff’s deputies were investigating, a county official said.

The name and condition of the officer were not immediately made public following the late Thursday incident during medication distribution in a medium custody unit at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

He was being treated at University Medical Center in El Paso, county spokeswoman Luce Rubio said in a statement.

The detainee was identified as a 28-year-old Las Cruces man who was arrested in July 2020 in Los Lunas and was being held without bond awaiting trial on charges related to a shooting at a house.

It was not immediately clear what additional charges he could face in the alleged attack.