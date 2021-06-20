Partly Cloudy icon
87º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Texas

New Mexico jail guard hospitalized in Texas with stab wounds

Associated Press

Tags: 
New Mexico
,
Texas
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A New Mexico jail guard who was stabbed by a detainee was hospitalized in El Paso, Texas, and sheriff’s deputies were investigating, a county official said.

The name and condition of the officer were not immediately made public following the late Thursday incident during medication distribution in a medium custody unit at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

He was being treated at University Medical Center in El Paso, county spokeswoman Luce Rubio said in a statement.

The detainee was identified as a 28-year-old Las Cruces man who was arrested in July 2020 in Los Lunas and was being held without bond awaiting trial on charges related to a shooting at a house.

It was not immediately clear what additional charges he could face in the alleged attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.