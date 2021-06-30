Motorcyclist who stopped traffic, pointed gun at driver killed on Interstate 35 in North Texas

A man driving an SUV fatally shot a handgun-toting motorcyclist who advanced toward him on foot following a traffic incident between the two on a Texas interstate, police said.

Fort Worth police said Tuesday that the SUV driver was cooperating with the investigation and hasn't been arrested. Police said detectives have interviewed several witnesses to the Friday incident.

Police said the motorcyclist was driving in between lanes of traffic on the center white line on northbound Interstate 35 when the SUV driver — who didn't notice the motorcyclist — started to change lanes. Police said the motorcyclist swerved and the two didn't collide.

The motorcyclist then passed several cars and parked his motorcycle, stopping all traffic, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist walked back toward the SUV, pointing a handgun at the driver. Police said the SUV driver told the motorcyclist to put down the gun and that there were children in his vehicle.

But police said the motorcyclist kept advancing toward the SUV with the handgun pointed so the SUV driver retrieved his handgun and shot the motorcyclist multiple times.

Police said officers later located the motorcyclist's handgun. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as JaDerek Gray, 19. The medical examiner’s office said he died Friday of multiple gunshot wounds.