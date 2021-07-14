Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Texas

Report: Passenger traveling from North Texas to NC bit attendant, restrained with tape

The passenger allegedly tried to open the forward cabin door

Associated Press

Tags: American Airlines, Dallas, Fort Worth, North Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Travel
This June 7, 2021, photo shows an American Airlines aircraft at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines said Tuesday it expects to report roughly break-even results for the second quarter thanks to $1.4 billion in special items, mostly federal pandemic aid that covered most of the airline's payroll costs. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file)
This June 7, 2021, photo shows an American Airlines aircraft at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines said Tuesday it expects to report roughly break-even results for the second quarter thanks to $1.4 billion in special items, mostly federal pandemic aid that covered most of the airline's payroll costs. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina-bound airline passenger tried to open the forward cabin door on their flight and assaulted and bit a flight attendant before being restrained, a spokesman said.

American Airlines spokesman Andrew Trull said in an email that the unidentified passenger on board American Flight 1774 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte was restrained using tape and flex cuffs to confine them to their seat until the flight reached Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The flight, with 190 passengers and six crew members, landed at Charlotte last Wednesday without incident. Trull said Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and emergency personnel boarded the plane after other travelers exited and took the passenger to a local hospital for evaluation.

The customer has been placed on American’s internal refuse list pending further investigation, Trull said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.