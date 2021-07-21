Man who opened fire at Houston motel, killing 2 was fatally shot by police, authorities say

Police said a suspected gunman, man and woman are dead after a shooting at a motel in northwest Houston on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – A man who killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others was killed by police gunfire in a shootout with officers, medical examiners have determined.

An autopsy showed Irvin Peterson, 35, had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and back, and the death was ruled a homicide, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Police were initially unsure whether Peterson died from the officers' gunfire or a self-inflicted wound, said Matt Slinkard, executive police chief.

The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston. Peterson killed two people in the motel and wounded two others by opening fire into the parking lot on officers who were responding to the scene. No officers were hurt.

Police haven’t released information about why he killed the two people.

Peterson was last arrested in 2016 for methamphetamine possession. His criminal record dates back to 2004 on felony charges that included evading arrest, theft drug possession and delivering.