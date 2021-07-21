WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill that would increase penalties for manufacture, delivery of fentanyl

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats are starting a second week of holing up in Washington to block new voting laws back home. A reality is fast creeping in: the difficulty of sustaining attention and pressure on Congress with 17 days still left to run out the clock on a sweeping elections bill in Texas, which Abbott says he will keep reviving for as long as it takes. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday will ceremonially sign Senate Bill 768, an anti-fentanyl effort, into law.

The bill aims to increase the criminal penalties for the manufacture or delivery of fentanyl and related substances.

When signed into law, the punishment for the manufacture or delivery of 4-200 grams of fentanyl will be 10 years to life in prison. For the amount of 200-400 grams, the minimum sentence will be 15 years, and for more than 400 grams, the minimum sentence will be 20 years.

The Republican governor has labeled fentanyl as a “crisis” on the Texas-Mexico border due to an uptick in the smuggling of the drug, according to the Texas Tribune.

In May, he announced he would deploy 1,000 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard members to the border to help combat smuggling.

Abbott said DPS troopers seized 52 grams of fentanyl in 2020, and as of May 2021, they had already seized 137 grams.

