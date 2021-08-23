2 kids hurt by glass, debris in Houston road rage shooting

Police are investigating after they said two children were injured during a road rage shooting in northwest Houston on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

HOUSTON – Two children were injured — one by shattered glass, one by flying debris — when someone fired multiple shots into into an SUV during a road rage shooting in Houston, police said.

Houston police Officer Almugerh Alobaidi said the 9-year-old girl and 6-month-old boy were taken to the hospital in stable condition after the Sunday evening shooting.

Alobaidi said a mother and father were in the vehicle along with the two children.

He said the suspect had tried to merge into the lane of the vehicle carrying the children and the two drivers got into a verbal altercation. As the driver of the other vehicle fired into the SUV, shattering glass injured the 9-year-old in the neck and flying debris scratched the 6-month-old's head.

Police said the parents weren't hurt.

The suspect kept driving and has not yet been located.

