Texas

Girl, 1, dies after being left alone in car for nearly 10 hours, Harris County deputies say

Deputies said the mother only dropped off two children at daycare

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Baby dies after being left in vehicle (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY – A child whose mother forgot to drop her off at daycare in the Houston area was found dead in a vehicle after several hours, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said her mother dropped off her other children, ages 5 and 3, at daycare in the morning, and her 1-year-old girl was accidentally left in the vehicle.

The mother returned home and at some point went to exercise, deputies told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. HCSO said the mother possibly switched cars as she went “about her day.”

When she returned to the daycare in the late afternoon to pick up her children, she expected to pick up her three kids, deputies said. The staff then informed her she only dropped off two kids.

The family returned home to search for the 1-year-old girl, who was eventually found on the floorboard of a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Deputies said the girl was likely in the car from about 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. as temperatures in the Houston area reached above 90 degrees.

KPRC reported that deputies detained the mother for questioning. The death is under investigation.

