Texas woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix suburb

CHANDLER, Ariz. – A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chandler has been identified as a Texas resident, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 47-year-old Shanna Outie of Houston was pronounced dead last Friday and was the only person inside her vehicle.

The 28-year-old driver of the other car may have been speeding at the time of the fatal crash, authorities said.

They said the suspect fled the scene on foot but was later tracked down and arrested Saturday.

Court records show the suspect has a history of DUI and weapons charges. The man was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, authorities said.