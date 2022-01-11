Community sends support, praise to Texas teacher who put COVID-positive son in trunk

Parents, students send words of encouragement to Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of putting son in trunk at COVID testing site

A Houston-area mother and teacher who placed her COVID-positive child in the trunk received words of encouragement from the community since her arrest, according to media reports.

KPRC, KSAT’S sister station in Houston, reported that Sarah Beam’s home had signs of support like “we appreciate you,” “...a teacher with a heart of gold” and “never judge a book by its cover.”

“Mrs. Beam is a caring person, always caring about their students,” another sign read. KTRK reported that some signs listed the ways Beam helped her students.

Sarah Beam

The signs were displayed after Beam, a teacher with Cypress Falls High School, pulled into a Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru testing site on Jan. 3 with her child in the trunk of her car, authorities said.

A witness claimed they heard a noise coming from her trunk, and when Beam opened it, her 13-year-old son was found inside.

She told the witness she isolated her son because he had COVID-19, and she wanted to protect herself from exposure while taking him for additional testing, KPRC reported.

She eventually placed her son in the backseat when witnesses told her to do so, and the police were called.

KPRC reported that she was arrested Saturday and charged with child endangerment. She was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bail.

Cy-Fair ISD has since placed her on administrative leave.

KTRK reported that she has been with the district since 2011.