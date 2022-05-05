Houston officer shot, wounded during stop tied to drug probe

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was shot and wounded on Wednesday while conducting a traffic stop as part of a drug investigation, according to officials.

At 11:20 a.m., two police officers pulled over a truck at a southeast Houston gas station, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, had been the focus of a multi-agency drug investigation and had a warrant for his arrest, Finner said.

After the truck had stopped at the gas station, the officers asked the driver to get out of his vehicle.

“The suspect got out of the car and immediately started firing upon our officers,” Finner said. “The officers returned fire, both of them, striking the suspect multiple times.”

One of the officers was shot and wounded in his pelvic area. Finner said the officer was also shot in his chest but only suffered a minor injury because his bulletproof vest and a flashlight stopped the bullet.

“He’s going to be fine,” Finner said of the wounded officer. The other officer was not injured.

The suspect was wounded and taken to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave while police and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office investigate the shooting.

Finner said this was the 15th shooting involving a Houston police officer this year.