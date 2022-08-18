Watch: Why some Texas churches support access to reproductive health care despite the state’s abortion ban

Watch more video. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

In 2019, over two dozen Texas congregations partnered with the nonprofit Just Texas: Faith Voices for Justice and declared their spaces are Reproductive Freedom Congregations. This new classification was created as a first step to unraveling the stigma surrounding reproductive health issues within faith communities.

Since then, these congregations have worked with their communities to provide spiritual counsel and create programs that help Texans access reproductive health care, including abortions, both within and outside of the state.

Now, nearly two months after the Supreme Court released its ruling for Dobbs v. Jackson, which ends the constitutional right to an abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade, these faith communities are facing new challenges.

