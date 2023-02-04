48º

Texas

TribCast: Is Texas uniquely bad at disaster preparedness?

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins And Justin Dehn

Tags: Politics, energy, Austin, audio, climate, Texas Legislature
A tree limb rests atop a car Thursday after an ice storm caused power outages across Austin. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune, Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)

TribCast: Feb. 3, 2023

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with University of Texas at Austin professor Michael Webber and environment reporter Erin Douglas about the state’s widespread power outages.

